City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) As at close of business on 12-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 184.70p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.88m Net borrowing level: 5% LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14 ---