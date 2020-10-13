Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PW06 ISIN: US89366M3007 Ticker-Symbol: 2TX2 
Tradegate
13.10.20
13:20 Uhr
0,444 Euro
+0,106
+31,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSENTERIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSENTERIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3600,42214:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSENTERIX
TRANSENTERIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSENTERIX INC0,444+31,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.