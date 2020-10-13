Pediatric Patients Successfully Treated Utilizing 3mm Instruments on Digital Laparoscopy Platform

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that surgeons at Maastricht University Medical Center+ (MUMC+) in the Netherlands, have successfully operated on multiple pediatric patients, becoming the first pediatric surgical program in the world to utilize the Senhance Surgical System and integrate digital laparoscopy with instruments as small as 3 mm into their standard of surgical care.

"Pediatric surgery is a field that demands precision, control and minimal invasiveness. The Senhance System is designed to maximize control of instruments as small as 3 mm and be compatible with small scopes while also retaining the sense of touch through haptic feedback," said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransEnterix. "This is the first time that 3 mm instruments have been used in robotic pediatric surgery and MUMC+ is the first hospital to initiate a pediatric surgery program with Senhance. We will continue to work with their excellent surgeons to build a successful clinical program and grow the adoption of Senhance in pediatric surgery."

"The ability to use 3 mm instruments on a robotic platform is what first drew my team to utilize the Senhance," said Prof. Dr. Wim van Gemert, Chairman of the Department of Pediatric Surgery, MUMC+. "As we have begun to utilize the Senhance System in multiple pediatric patients, including complex reconstructive procedures, we've found that the haptic feedback, precision and unique vision control system are advantages to our experience. This platform has a very promising future as a tool in the hands of pediatric surgeons."

The SenhanceSurgical System is the first and only digital laparoscopic platform designed to maintain laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback, robotic precision, eye-sensing camera control, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation including 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure costs similar to traditional laparoscopy.

Senhance European Indication for Use

The Senhance Surgical System has received a CE Mark according to the Medical Device Directive and is intended to be used for laparoscopic surgery in the abdomen, pelvis and limited uses in the thoracic cavity excluding the heart and greater vessels. The system is indicated for adult and pediatric use in CE marked territories.

About TransEnterix

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.

About Maastricht University Medical Center+

MUMC+ is known both nationally and internationally for its focus on prevention and taking an integrated approach to health care: from prevention, promotion of good health, and basic care, to top-level clinical diagnostics and treatment. Patient safety is our top priority in all of our endeavours. MUMC+ has 715 beds and approximately 7,000 employees and 4,000 students. MUMC+ is part of The Netherlands Federation of University Medical Centres.

Forward-Looking Statements

