Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 263.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 256.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16