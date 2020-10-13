Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Xetra
13.10.20
13:56 Uhr
51,72 Euro
-0,36
-0,69 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,6851,7214:13
51,6851,7014:13
PR Newswire
13.10.2020 | 13:04
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Key Patent Innovations' Subsidiary Pictiva Display International Acquires Portfolio of OLED Patents From OSRAM

Marks Platform's First Acquisition and Further Validation of Patent Licensing Strategy

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Patent Innovations, an Irish-based company that identifies and invests in high value patent-based opportunities, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Pictiva Displays International ("Pictiva") has purchased a large portfolio of organic light emitting diode (OLED) patents from OSRAM GmbH ("OSRAM"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OSRAM is a global technology innovator that began research and development in OLED displays in the mid 1990s, building comprehensive expertise in OLED design and manufacturing, and bringing to market OLED panels under the Pictiva brand. OSRAM's innovations resulted in the issuance of many hundreds of patents covering commercially useful OLED technologies. Pictiva Displays will soon begin licensing this valuable portfolio to companies who can benefit from access to the inventions provided through these patents.

"This is an exciting first acquisition for us that builds on the momentum from our launch last month. OSRAM is a pioneer and has a proven track record in the OLED sector, and this acquisition will fuel the expansion of our patent monetization business," said Angela Quinlan, Managing Director of Key Patent Innovations. "We believe that large patent holdings amassed by global innovation leaders often include patent portfolios of significant size and quality that are used, but unlicensed, by key players in the industry. We provide owners of these portfolios an opportunity to partner with us to develop and implement strategies that will provide these owners with monetary compensation, which in turn will incentivize them to continue to innovate and patent in new technology areas."

About Key Patent Innovations

Key Patent Innovations is an Irish-based company that identifies and invests in high value patent-based opportunities. The company, through a combination of in-house resources and agreements with patent monetization advisories, has assembled a world-class team of patent licensing professionals with the business knowledge, market experience, and negotiating skills, to help patent owners maximize the cash value they can receive from their patents. For more information, visit www.keypatentinnovations.ie.

Contacts

Daniel Hoadley
Kekst CNC
daniel.hoadley@kekstcnc.com

OSRAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.