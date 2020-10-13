Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 12-October-2020 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 147.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 147.04p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596