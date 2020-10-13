Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.10.2020
13.10.2020 | 13:04
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)                                                    
                                                                                       
As at close of business on 12-October-2020                                             
                                                                                       
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par                                    
                                                                                       
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       314.60p             
                                                                                       
INCLUDING current year revenue                                     315.37p             
                                                                                       
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value                             
                                                                                       
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       314.61p             
                                                                                       
INCLUDING current year revenue                                     315.37p             
                                                                                       
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.                       
                                                                                       
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.            
                                                                                       
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
