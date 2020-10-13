

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $221.5 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $213.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.41 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $221.5 Mln. vs. $213.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



