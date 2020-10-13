

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported a significantly lower number of coronavirus deaths and infections Monday, when compared to the figures last week.



With 41,529 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7804336, as per to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



A total of 315 deaths reported nationally in the last 24 hours is just one third of what was reported in most of the days last week. With this, the total number of COVID casualties in the U.S. increased to 215086.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said coronavirus infection in the country is on a trajectory of getting worse and worse. 'And that's the worst possible thing that can happen as we get into the cooler months,' he told CNN.



Hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection rose nationwide, with record-high levels in 10 states, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.



Johnson & Johnson announced that it is suspending the advanced clinical trial of its experimental vaccine following an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.



