This report provides a detailed insight into the changes taking place in the European region regarding the practices of in point of sale payments, including the movement away from cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cashless payment trends for in-store shopping in Europe are gaining strength during the COVID-19 pandemic

European shoppers are changing their preferences for point of sale payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple sources cited in the publication indicate that a large share of consumers in this region have shifted their POS payment practice because of the pandemic. One of the changes is the avoidance of cash, which is considered by some as a vector of the virus. Contactless payments are among the preferred alternative methods, also motivated by the pandemic. Furthermore, it was found that a significant share of consumers in Germany started using cashless payments more during the health crisis.

Consumers in European countries increased the use of contactless card payments during the COVID-19 health crisis

The use of card payments is further increasing rapidly in Europe, as the pandemic increased the acceptance of this practice. The use of card payments and now contactless card payments in Europe are top trends detailed in the study. This report also reveals the notable percentage of consumers in France that used contactless card payments in January 2020 even before the pandemic.

Payments made via cash are decreasing in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic

While there was a general trend of using cash in Europe before the coronavirus crisis, this event is shifting this trend towards cashless payment methods. The report provides details on the shift from cash to other alternatives in Europe during the COVID-19 crisis. The report also indicates the growth spurt in the use of digital payment methods in Germany during the pandemic.

3. Europe

3.1. Europe

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by In-Store and Online, in of Consumers, September 2019

Share of Consumers in Selected Countries Who Decreased Their Use of Cash for In-Person Payments During COVID-19, in %, by Selected Countries, June 2020

POS Card Transaction Value, in EUR billion, 2018, 2019 2020f

Payment Revenues Breakdown, by Segment, in %, 2019e, and Expected Impact of COVID-19, 2020f

3.2. Germany

Breakdown of Retail Payment Transaction Value at POS by Payment Method, in %, 2019

Breakdown of Retail Payment Transaction Number at POS by Payment Method, in %, 2019

Average Transaction Value at POS, by Payment Method, 2019

Share of Consumers Who Changed Their Payment Behavior at POS During COVID-19, in %, April 2020

Year-on-Year Change in Number and Value of Cashless Transactions, in %, May 2020

Card Payments Share of POS Payment Value, in %, 2022f

Contactless Card Payment Share of Giro Card Payments at POS, in %, Full Year 2019, End of 2019, and During COVID-19 Outbreak/March 2020

Consumer Attitudes to Using Cash and Contactless Payments During COVID-19 Outbreak, in %, April 2020

3.3. France

Payment Methods Used to Pay for Purchases, in of Adults, November 2019

Innovative Payment Methods Used by Internet Users, in of Internet Users, January 2020

Perception of Innovative Payment Methods, in of Internet Users, January 2020

Change in Usage of Selected Omnichannel and Contactless Shopping Methods Compared to Before COVID-19, in of Consumers, July 2020

3.4. UK

Breakdown of Total Number of Payment Transactions by Payment Method, in %, 2019

Contactless Payment User Penetration for Payments Under GBP 30, in of Consumers, by Contactless Cards and Mobile Payment, in %, 2017 2019

Contactless Payment Share of Payment Transactions, by Total Transactions, Debit Card Transactions and Debit Card Transactions, in %, 2019

Change in Usage of Selected Omnichannel and Contactless Shopping Methods Compared to Before COVID-19, in of Consumers, July 2020

3.5. Russia

Changes in Payment Behavior Due to COVID-19, By Consumers Who Used Cash and Cashless Payments Before COVID-19 and Who Used Cash Payments Only, in %, April 2020

Contactless Mobile Payment User Penetration, in of Digital Payment Users, July 2019 June 2020

Selected Contactless Mobile Payment Apps Used, in of Digital Payment Users, July 2019 June 2020

