Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2020 | 13:09
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc                                                     
                                                                                       
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)                                      
                                                                                       
As at close of business on 12-October-2020                                             
                                                                                       
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value                                
                                                                                       
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       194.49p             
                                                                                       
INCLUDING current year revenue                                     194.49p             
                                                                                       
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.            
                                                                                       
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.                       
                                                                                       
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.