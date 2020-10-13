Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Karen Brade

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Keystone Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each



GB00BK96BB68

b) Nature of the transaction Dividend re-investment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.2975 25

-Aggregated volume As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each



GB00BK96BB68

b) Nature of the transaction Dividend re-investment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.56 23

-Aggregated volume As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-13