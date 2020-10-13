FAO and PhosAgro Launch Joint Soil Doctors Programme

MOSCOW, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and PhosAgro, one of the world's leading producers of mineral fertilizers, have launched the joint Soil Doctors Programme in sustainable agriculture.

Held online on 5 October, the programme's launch ceremony brought together more than 500 participants, including representatives of business and international public organisations, industry experts and scientists, as well as regional government representatives.

The programme aims to develop farmers' skills in sustainable soil management and establish regional networks of soil laboratories in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, with a particular focus on assessing fertilizer quality and safety. The programme will enable farmers to make informed decisions about improving soil fertility, maintaining soil health, obtaining a correct balance of nutrients, and protecting soil from pollution.

The project will develop soil testing kits and distribute them to 5,000 farmers in developing countries, and farmers will be given training on their correct use.

Eduardo Mansur, Director of the FAO's Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment, emphasised that, "the programme's launch will have a significant impact on crop production and promote sustainable soil use."

"On behalf of the FAO, I would like to thank the Russian Federation and, in particular, PhosAgro, for believing in the idea behind the project - transferring best practice and knowledge from farmer to farmer - and for providing support and funding. We want farmers to increase their production of environmentally friendly products. Our goal is the best plant cultivation, the best food and the best environment for a better life. This programme will enable farmers to make agricultural production more efficient and to grow food in an environmentally responsible way," said Eduardo Mansur.

Thanawat Tiesien, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Thailand to the FAO and Chair of the Committee on World Food Security (CFS), noted that the Soil Doctors Programme was launched for the first time in Thailand in 1992 and since then has been carried out successfully.

"We are honoured that the programme is acquiring an international scale owing to the support of the FAO and the Russian business sector. Thailand is happy to share our experience and knowledge. It takes a long time to restore degraded soils, but rebuilding the soil is something we must do for food security, public health and future generations," Thanawat Tiesien said.

Commenting on the programme's launch, Siroj Loikov, First Deputy CEO of PhosAgro, thanked the FAO for the honour of being the first Russian company in the history of this UN organization to be selected to implement such a large-scale initiative in the field of soil protection.

"As a global company supplying mineral fertilizers that have unique environmental characteristics and are free of toxic substances to 102 countries around the world, we believe that food security and soil health are key to achieving the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals," stressed Loikov.

He recalled that in June, a regional network of soil laboratories in the Middle East and North Africa was launched under the joint programme between the FAO and PhosAgro. Developing and distributing soil testing kits to farmers will be another important step toward more sustainable farming.

"PhosAgro and the FAO share a common goal in that we firmly believe that farmers must be able to use their land efficiently with sustainable and efficient mineral fertilizers, grow quality agricultural products, maintain soil fertility and prevent soil degradation. People around the world must have access to safe food. We will therefore continue supporting the FAO's initiatives to promote technology and knowledge for sustainable agriculture," recapped Loikov.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a Russian vertically integrated company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5>39%). PhosAgro fertilizers are highly effective, ensure that agricultural products are environmentally friendly, and do not lead to soil pollution by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest global producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, one of the world's leading producers of MAP/DAP, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe and the only one in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found at www.phosagro.ru.