

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $29.94 billion from $30.01 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.44 Bln. vs. $9.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.92 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $29.94 Bln vs. $30.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JPMORGAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de