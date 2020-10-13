Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.10.2020
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 
Frankfurt
13.10.20
13:04 Uhr
1,061 Euro
+0,535
+101,71 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2020 | 13:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to conference call regarding announcement of partnerships

In connection with REC Silicon's announcement of partnership with Group14 for development of a full-scale, co-located commercial facility for production of silicon-carbon composite materials and the announcement of solar supply chain partnership with Violet Power, REC Silicon will host a conference call opening for stakeholders to ask questions on the matters.

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 October, 3:30pm CET

Francine Sullivan, Vice President Business Development will represent the company. The event will be in English.

To join the event, use one of the following access numbers.

NO: +47-21-956342
UK: +44-203-7696819
US: +1 646-787-0157
SE: +46-8-1241-0952

PIN Code for all countries: 260196

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
