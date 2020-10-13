Halberd Corporation: Arizona State University/Halberd Develop Antibody Against Covid-19

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) reported that Arizona State University researchers, utilizing the intellectual property of Halberd Corporation, have successfully generated an anti-Spike protein monoclonal antibody against Covid-19. The Spike Protein is a main component of the Covid-19 virus, and is a crucial component in its ability to replicate. In addition, the researchers have sent for synthesis, genes for the creation of new, unique monoclonal antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. The performance has exceeded expectations, and Halberd and ASU intend to file for joint patent protection.

Development continues toward three major potential utilizations of the antibody against the Coronavirus:

A Preventative; A Diagnostic, and A Therapeutic Treatment.

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are very excited about our progress to date and plan to issue regular progress reports to keep the public aware of our significant developments."

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

About Arizona State University.

Arizona State University is a public research university with 5 campuses in and around Phoenix, with four regional centers throughout Arizona. It is one of the largest public universities, based on enrollment, and one of the fastest growing research universities in the United States. The school boasts over 400 National Academies-honored faculty, and 77 elite programs.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

