

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in four months in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent annually in September, after a 0.8 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the lowest since May, when prices remained unchanged.



Prices for package holidays dropped in September and those for clothes remained normal. Prices for food declined larger than usual.



The statistical office said 1.0 percent of the CPI basket was imputed due to the absence of consumption.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in September, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF, eased to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF remained unchanged in September, after a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



