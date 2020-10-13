Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces Craig Kaufman as Chairman of its Board of Directors and other Key Leadership Team Additions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company today announced that in an effort to strengthen operations and innovation has named Craig Kaufman as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors as well as hired several key additions to the executive leadership team.

Craig Kaufman was appointed as Chairman of the Board. Kaufman is a co-founder of Alkame Holdings, Inc., and has been a long standing Advisor to the Company. Kaufman will provide daily oversight and guidance to the Alkame Management Team as well as lead the overall sales and marketing efforts. Kaufman is an experienced leader and Advisor who has continued to assist private and publicly held companies with their overall business growth strategy, operations, financial, sales negotiations, and marketing.

Robert Eakle will continue as CEO and will shift his focus on a daily basis to executive management, new product, and technology innovation.

Eakle commented, "This is a significant moment in the history of Alkame Holdings, Inc. I'm grateful to Craig Kaufman for his vision, dedication, and passion which will lead us in our Company's expected exponential growth. Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Craig's leadership that brings a tremendous amount of strategic vision and operational experience to our organization, which will be critical as we continue to scale and meet the growing demand for U.S., beverage co-packing facilities."

Other leadership additions include Robert Ramsey being named as Senior Advisor to the Board.

Ramsey has been a long standing Advisor to Alkame and brings more than 25 years executive management experience that will play a significant role in the Company's overall strategic direction and growth. Ramsey has consulted and advised in executive roles by working with multiple private and publicly-held companies from concept stages, growth, re-alignments to profitable revenue-generating and successful business models in a variety of industries. Ramsey is also Co-Founder of ECG / Kalera, a United States & Norwegian Funded Organization that provides American manufacturing, construction and engineering technologies for green sustainable development Hydroponic production facilities. He also was a Co-Founder of Total Beverage ("Total Wines"), the first wine and beverage superstore.

"We look forward to Robert Ramsey playing an even more significant role in assisting Alkame towards meeting our sales goals and objectives. He is a strong addition as Senior Advisor to our Board and his extensive experience and proven success as a business leader that will further bolster our efforts to serve our clients and shareholders," said Alkame's Chairman of the Board Craig Kaufman.

Other additions to the Leadership Team include Ms. Nicole Brown as Controller.

Nicole Brown comes to Alkame after her tenure with Oregon-based Ferox Group, LLC - Keizer, where she provided full financial and accounting management for a multi-million-dollar government contractor. Brown will manage the company's financial planning, M&A, tax and other financial aspects of the Company.

Kaufman commented, "Nicole is a welcome addition as an accomplished finance and accounting executive with years of professional experience and track record of strategic financial planning and analysis. As our new Corporate Controller, she will play an integral role as we continue to strengthen our overall operations with key additions of talent."

Alkame Holdings, Inc. also announced today that in an effort to continue to strengthen the Company for expected future growth has hired Mr. Anthony Lenocker as the Company's new Director of Operations.

Lenocker will oversee both production and operations as part of his newly created operations role. His responsibilities include planning; organizing, and directly run optimum day-to-day in order meet Alkame's customer demands.

"I look forward to joining Alkame and working to increase the Company's production, assets capacity and flexibility while minimizing unnecessary costs," said Lenocker.

Prior to joining Alkame Holdings, Inc., Lenocker brings extensive experience after working for numerous national beverage industry companies including Coca-Cola, Heritage Farms (Hillsboro, OR), and Northwest Food Safety Alliance LLC.

Kaufman stated, "Anthony' background and leadership in the beverage manufacturing sector will enable him to have positive impact on our operations from day one. I know he will hit the ground running and I'm thrilled to have him on our team," said Kaufman.

The Company also noted that each of our additions share a clear vision for operational leadership that will be valuable as Alkame continues to expand product lines with innovation such as its recently launched premium hand sanitizer gel.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Bell Food and Beverage, Inc.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information on Alkame Holdings, Inc., please visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610216/Alkame-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Craig-Kaufman-as-Chairman-of-its-Board-of-Directors-and-other-Key-Leadership-Team-Additions