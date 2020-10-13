

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.23 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $4.91 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $17.30 billion from $18.57 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.23 Bln. vs. $4.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $17.30 Bln vs. $18.57 Bln last year.



