Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Joins TSIA's Partner Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that Service 800 has joined TSIA's Partner Advisory Board. Service 800 will strengthen and support TSIA's expansive community of leading technology companies.

Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the leading association for today's technology and services organizations. TSIA's Partner Advisory Board provides feedback on TSIA's Partner program offerings; collaborates to strengthen the overall TSIA Partner community; and provides input into initiatives that advance the growth of TSIA's membership community. Gail Propson, Service 800's Director of Sales and Marketing, will join current Board members who represent a wide range of product and service offerings, geographic markets, and industry segments in which TSIA operates.

"I'm excited about joining the TSIA's Partner Advisory Board" says Gail Propson. "I'm looking forward to working alongside my fellow board members to advance the growth of TSIA. Service 800's 20+ year partnership with TSIA has provided invaluable resources and education to Service 800 and our clients."

"We are honored to welcome Gail Propson to TSIA's Partner Advisory Board," says Tom Rich, SVP, Operations at TSIA. "Service 800 is a longstanding Partner of TSIA that provides a critical service to our member companies. Their insights on customer needs and industry trends will be invaluable to the deliberations of the Board."

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of over 35,000 executives from 65 countries and represents 80% of the Fortune 100 technology ompanies.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.tsia.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

P:702-675-8022

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610233/Beyond-Commerces-Service-800-Joins-TSIAs-Partner-Advisory-Board