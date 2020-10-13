North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Chinese Digital Health Platform for Women Voycare Inc. Launches Client Portal

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Voycare, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a telemedicine service provider and global Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, is pleased to announce it has officially launched its client portal after completing closed beta testing last month. Platform users can now register for access to the client portal by visiting Voycare.com.

Access to the client portal will allow registered users the ability to search for participating health providers offering fertility and counseling telehealth consultation appointments. In phase one, the Company will work in a limited number of countries such China, Ukraine, South Korea and the U.S. More international markets will be announced in later phases.

"We're officially open for business," said Voycare CEO Hong Chen. "We look forward to continuously adding more health providers to our platform and look forward to helping more women in China and the Chinese diasporas around the world, gain access to top women's health providers from the comfort of their home."

In addition to adding more health providers to the platform, the Company continues to explore new customer acquisition channels through corporate partnerships with SMEs having significant female workforces. These partnerships will help many businesses retain top female talent by providing supplemental women's health telehealth benefits to their female employees.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

Voycare, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

Voycare

+1.626.784.5846

info@voycare.com

www.voycare.com

SOURCE: North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610224/Chinese-Digital-Health-Platform-for-Women-Voycare-Inc-Launches-Client-Portal