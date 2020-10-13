

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's two-day shopping event, commences today in 19 countries worldwide that runs for 48 hours.



In the U.S., the company's biggest shopping event of the year kickstarted at 3 am ET.



During these two full days of shopping, Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals across every category from toys, electronics, fashion, Amazon devices and more. Prime members were able to have early access on Prime Day offers and deals starting September 28.



Lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products, include Nintendo Switch Titles, Barbie & Hot Wheels toys, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Panasonic Cameras and Premium Beauty brands are available this Prime Day.



Further, members can shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning October 11 to get early access to select deals on devices.



Among Amazon Devices, members can save 60% on smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), at just $18.99, and can save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. They can save $40 on Fire TV Cube, and up to 45% on Fire tablets.



Fresh customers can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh.



Prime members can also get Amazon Music Unlimited's four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free for just $0.99.



The offers are also available for Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Book, and books.



Through October 14, members can 'Spend $10' to 'Get $10' while shopping in store at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up and Amazon 4-star stores. They can earn up to $50 in credits to use on Amazon.com during Prime Day.



On October 13 and 14, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit when they purchase an Amazon Gift Card of $40 or more.



Prime Day offers are available for members in various countries including Canada, the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. For the first time this year, the offers are available in Turkey and Brazil.



Amazon's Support Small storefront, which aims to help small businesses, also showcases various shopping deals during the Prime Day in Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad.



According to the company, more than half of the items sold in its store worldwide are from third-party sellers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses. During the last year's Prime Day, these sellers surpassed $2 billion in sales. Prime members bought more than 175 million items and also saved more than one billion dollars.



Amazon launched the Prime Day event in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. The company currently has over 150 million paid members around the world.



