Tequila Herradura Launches Legend, a First-of-Its-Kind Tequila

The Ultra-Premium Tequila Builds on Herradura's Legacy of Category Innovation

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Herradura is expanding its ultra-premium portfolio with the launch of Tequila Herradura Legend, a first-of-its-kind Añejo tequila that showcases Herradura's sophistication in tequila production and barrel making. The ultra-premium tequila will be a permanent expression in the portfolio, available in select U.S. markets in October.

"At Tequila Herradura, we are focused on bringing Mexico's greatest export - tequila - to the world," said John Tichenor, Managing Director, Tequila Herradura. "Known for innovating in the tequila category - creating both the Reposado and the Extra-Añejo category - Tequila Herradura Legend is the next first-of-its-kind tequila to come out of Casa Herradura."

Tequila Herradura Legend is made from the finest 100% blue agave, naturally fermented, distilled and then matured for 14 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. Casa Herradura is currently the only major tequila distillery that produces its own barrels to ensure the highest quality product, and these unique barrels have been deeply grooved, exposing the tequila to more layers of toasted oak as it patiently ages. This process results in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious, velvety smooth taste.

"At Tequila Herradura, we've been innovating in the tequila category for 150 years, and that continues with the launch of Legend," said Jennifer Simmonds, Tequila Herradura Senior Brand and Integration Manager. "As luxury tequila continues to grow in popularity in the U.S., and as consumers continue to embrace crafted, elevated and more luxury experiences from their homes, Legend is uniquely positioned to become your go-to special occasion tequila, whether that's celebrating following a great day at work or an important life milestone."

Tequila Herradura Legend also marks the first release under a new generation of Casa Herradura's female legacy. Karinna Enriquez Hurtado currently serves as Master Taster at the historic Casa Herradura in Amatitán, Mexico and joins a decades long heritage of women leading Tequila Herradura from barrel to bottle.

"Legend's one-of-a-kind production process is truly what makes this product unique in the tequila category," said Hurtado, Casa Herradura Master Taster. "By developing specialized barrels featuring these deeper grooves, we allow the liquid to touch additional layers of oak for a longer period of time, creating an Añejo with an extra rich, smooth flavor."

Among her responsibilities, Hurtado carries the role of Master Taster, oversees sensory and quality control and works closely with the production team to ensure Tequila Herradura continues its legacy of innovation and excellence since 1870.

"As Tequila Herradura's Master Taster, it's an honor to be producing tequilas on behalf of a brand that values history and heritage as much as it does creativity and innovation. A nod to the past while innovating for the future enables us to produce the most premium tequilas available."

Legend will be initially available in select markets, including New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Oregon, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina with a suggested retail for $125 USD. For more information on Tequila Herradura Legend, and to learn more about the entire Tequila Herradura family, visit www.Herradura.com .

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico's most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com .

About Brown-Forman

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.brown-forman.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311280/Tequila_Herradura_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311279/Tequila_Herradura_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311278/Tequila_Herradura_Logo.jpg