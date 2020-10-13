IT Revolution Announces New Book, 'The (Delicate) Art of Bureaucracy'

Author Mark Schwartz reveals a new and empowering playbook for business and technology leaders to turn bureaucracy into a powerful tool

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its newest book, The (Delicate) Art of Bureaucracy: Digital Transformation with the Monkey, the Razor, and the Sumo Wrestler. Paperback, eBook and Audio editions are available October 13. To order, visit: ( https://itrevolution.com/delicate-art-of-bureaucracy/ ).

Authored by Mark Schwartz, Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), The (Delicate) Art of Bureaucracy presents humor, history, and real-life examples from his days as a government bureaucrat. Schwartz puts forth a one-of-a-kind playbook to show technology and business leaders how to wield bureaucracy as a superpower and bust through it at the same time.

"People are really good at creating bureaucracy, so we find it everywhere. The only way we can accomplish large-scale change like digital transformation," Schwartz says, "is to make the bureaucracy become lean, learning and enabling."

"What I've learned is the frustrations of bureaucracy can be addressed by techniques that are analogous to the ones that we use in DevOps and digital transformation."

About the Author

As an Enterprise Strategist for Amazon Web Services, Mark Schwartz uses his extensive CIO wisdom to advise the world's largest companies on how to meet their business objectives by moving to the cloud. As the CIO of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, he provoked the federal government into adopting Agile and DevOps practices. Mark speaks frequently on innovation, change leadership, thriving despite bureaucracy, and using Agile practices in low-trust environments. With a BS in computer science from Yale, a master's in philosophy from Yale, and an MBA from Wharton, Mark brings multidisciplinary insights to his writings on business leadership.

Mark is the author of The Art of Business Value, A Seat at the Table, and War and Peace and IT and the winner of a Computerworld Premier 100 award, an Information Week Elite 100 award, a Federal Computer Week Fed 100 award, and a CIO Magazine CIO 100 award. As he points out, there are probably 99 or fewer people more worth listening to on these subjects.

Book Review Quotes :

"Mark Schwartz turns the tables on bureaucracy, offering a practical guide to stripping out a labyrinth of rules and replacing them with simplicity, ease, and automation. His version of a benevolent bureaucracy paves the path for digital transformation and facilitates creativity and innovation," said Kimberly Johnson, COO, Fannie Mae.

"Bureaucracy has never been discussed in such an entertaining and educational way before. Learn how to clean out the organizational 'scar tissue' that is slowing you down," said Adrian Cockcroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, Amazon Web Services.

"Mark Schwartz has done it again, and this time he draws upon experiences as government CIO to share how to make bureaucracy a competitive advantage," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "For anyone frustrated by roadblocks, irritated the business can't move fast enough, or suffering under the weight of crushing procedures, this book is for you."

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

