EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.10.2020 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 151076) STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 14.10.2020 1 structured bond issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 14.10.2020. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793852