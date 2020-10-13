Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Partners with Carebox to Deliver Powerful, Automated, Real-Time Clinical Trial Matching to Oncologists

Leveraging its clinically optimized data integration, NLP and AI technologies, Inspirata will extract key clinical data from pathology reports and the EHR system to construct patient-tailored clinical and genomic criteria. The Carebox clinical trial matching engine will then identify in real time eligible patients, which Inspirata will deliver within the EHR at the point of care.

Tampa, Florida / Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer and clinical informatics solution provider Inspirata announced today a technology collaboration with Carebox. The two companies will jointly offer a comprehensive, fully automated solution, which provides hospitals and their oncologists real-time information about relevant clinical trials that match their patients' clinical and genomic profiles.

"We have the ability to process diagnostic reports in real time, extracting important clinical data about cancer patients at the point of diagnosis, which can then be used to create cohorts of patients available for clinical trial matching," says George Cernile, Senior Vice President of Cancer Informatics at Inspirata. "By combining Carebox's proven condition-based matching engine with our own technology, we can use that data to identify potentially eligible patients for clinical trials almost immediately after diagnosis, even before any treatment has started. This significantly increases the likelihood of a successful clinical trial enrollment, which can then lead to better patient outcomes down the line."

"Working with Inspirata allows us to bring the power of our eligibility-based clinical trial matching engine directly to oncologists at the point of care, in their preferred EHR environment, without any need for them to switch screens or log into other applications," adds Brian Weiss, CEO of Carebox. "Together with Inspirata, we have mapped precision medicine ontologies to our eligibility criteria rules engine. That enables Inspirata to deliver high-quality clinical trial matching for cancer patients to the very providers who are best positioned to guide the patient's treatment decisions and future outcomes."

"The typical cancer trial matching workflow appears to be ripe for disruption. Our recent survey research* reveals that only 30 percent of healthcare institutions have either already automated or started automating the clinical trial matching process. In fact, a mere 13 percent of oncologists see automated trial match results in the patient's electronic medical records. It is not surprising that as many as 65 percent of cancer patients may not be evaluated for trials," says Emil Mladenov, Vice President of Marketing at Inspirata. "Our goal is to bring much needed automation to hospitals, speed up the matching process, and help to ensure a larger percentage of cancer patients get routinely considered for clinical trials."

The first integrations with EMRs are already available as of Q4 2020. Inspirata and Carebox will be hosting a joint webinar on clinical trial matching in November. For more information or to book a demonstration of the solution, please visit inspirata.link/ctmpr.

* Data extracted from US-based oncologists' responses to Inspirata's ongoing Benchmarking Survey on Cancer Clinical Trial Matching; N=40 as of September 30th, 2020.

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

About Carebox:

Carebox Healthcare Solutions, Inc. connects patients and physicians exploring treatment options with clinical trials. We continuously transform the unstructured patient eligibility criteria in the published global database of clinical trials to enable instantaneous matching of patient clinical and genomic profiles to all studies.

The Carebox clinical trial database and eligibility matching engine - already used for over 600,000 patients - is also the foundation of our Patient Connect web sites. Trial sponsors and research sites use Patient Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios in a way that is meaningful and engaging for patients and doctors, and to capture high-quality pre-screened patient referrals. To learn more visit www.careboxhealth.com.

