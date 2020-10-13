Aptean Inc.: Aptean to Reveal Exclusive Research and Perspectives Enabling Food and Beverage Manufacturers to Improve Strategy, Efficiency and Competitive Edge

Public, Private and Consumer Sectors Unite to Share Digital Transformation Insights at Inaugural Global Food Symposium this November

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2020, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced it will reveal exclusive industry research findings and in-depth perspectives at its inaugural ApteanFood and Beverage 2020 Global Symposium. Attendees will be first to receive a co-authored trend report from Aptean's proprietary survey conducted via Reuters that polled over 300 C-suite food and beverage executives. The report's findings and interview quotes will help businesses in this sector focus their key technology and five-year planning investments while navigating the industry's shifting landscape.



Aptean's Food and Beverage 2020 Global Symposium titled "Food for Thought: What's Next in Food and Beverage Trends - Are You Ready?" will be staged virtually on November 12. Bringing together food and beverage experts from around the world, this event will arm attendees with the tools and tactics needed to conquer critical industry issues such as digital transformation and automation. The forum will focus particularly on innovative technologies that can help food and beverage companies be more strategic, work more effectively and improve competitive edge.

"Unlike many other sectors, the global food and beverage industry has continued to see growth in 2020 despite the business challenges presented by COVID-19. Consumer behaviors have caused food producers to quickly scale-up production, yet these same companies are being asked to increase their focus on safety, traceability and efficiency," said Aptean's Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole O'Rourke. "This has prompted many food companies to begin reassessing the organizational and operational readiness of their businesses, helping ensure the global food supply chain remains dynamic, transparent, sustainable and safe."

At the November event, delegates will join experts and peers to discuss the future trends and challenges of the food industry, the opportunities these challenges will create and the robust solutions available across the entire food supply chain, from field to fork. Kicking off the half-day symposium, host Joanna Gosling, BBC News presenter, broadcast journalist and author, will introduce Aptean CEO TVN Reddy's keynote presentation revealing the exclusive research findings and interviews that highlight key issues on the pulse of food and beverage.

Among the other presenters will be Charis M. Galanakis-a noted thought-leader in agricultural, food and environmental sciences, technology and sustainability-who will discuss disruption in the food industry, the opportunities for data-driven decision making in the food supply chain and COVID-19's impact on transformation across the digital logistics network.

To learn more about the upcoming event and how Aptean helps businesses enhance visibility, streamline operations and create more efficient, profitable business practices, click here and register today.

