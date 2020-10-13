Tech Leaders Share Emerging Industry Trends With Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / ?Artificial intelligence, 5G network connectivity, and automation all have one thing in common. These pioneering technologies will likely be incorporated into every major industry over the next few years, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for corporations, schools, retailers, and entertainment venues heading into 2021. Executives whose companies have successfully implemented these technologies into their hardware or software are able to promote their integration with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder.

According to Forbes contributing editor Bernard Marr, the COVID-19 pandemic may actually act as a catalyst for a host of changes that were on track to occur regardless of the ongoing health crisis. As Marr states, this reality may have been in the cards for the U.S. thanks to the increasingly digital lifestyles that Americans have embraced.

"Having the ability to reach a wider audience is crucial both now in Q4 and in Q1 of 2021," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business. "There is a serious opportunity for companies to ride the V shape recovery as the American people will continue to rely heavily on consumer technology throughout the duration of this health crisis, which presents an additional opportunity from an investor standpoint. The EMA GT allows companies to get in front of both audiences through comprehensive content distribution campaigns."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder distributes company press releases to over 6,000 media outlets nationally. The program also includes targeted outreach to media personnel to increase the potential for earned media coverage, as well as digital marketing campaigns in which said releases are repurposed and distributed to 1,500 potential buyers.

Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder has helped tech companies experience tremendous results and has positively impacted business growth across a multitude of tech fields. From AI, to robotics, to software automation and beyond, the EMA GT can effectively help C-suite tech executives get in front of their target audience and increase market presence through strategic content distribution and targeted outreach.

"Integrations such as AI and automation are huge in corporate circles, but there are also opportunities in the consumer market and fields such as education and healthcare that have allowed tech executives the opportunity to diversify their targeting efforts. All of this is made possible by the filtering options included in the Market Builder," said Terenzio.

Find out how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can help your company promote your latest tech innovation.

