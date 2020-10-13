ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Protection with Issuance of Two European Patents Related to its TAEUS Probe

Now Has Design Protection for its Fatty Liver Imaging Probe in the U.S., China and Europe

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), has been issued international registration certificates (patents) DM/210628 and DM/210629 by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). These patents are for proprietary designs of ENDRA's Fatty Liver Imaging Probe (FLIP) and protect ENDRA's "Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe" and "Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe With Outdents."

"We are committed to protecting our intellectual property in key global markets and are pleased to receive these two new patents as we begin to commercialize our proprietary TAEUS technology in areas of high unmet clinical need, such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). While NAFLD affects more than one billion people globally, there are no practical diagnostic tools especially for the early stages of disease progression," said Francois Michelon, ENDRA's chief executive officer.

"The recently-issued '628 and '629 patents provide more robust intellectual property (IP) protection for our TAEUS platform in a key market, Europe. In particular, the '629 certificate protects the basic appearance of the FLIP probe, including the relevant combination of shapes and surface indicia, while the '628 certificate protects a user-friendly embodiment of the '629 certificate. Our IP portfolio continues to grow and we currently have 73 patents either licensed, issued, filed or in preparation," he added.

The parents of the '628 and '629 certificates are U.S. design patents No. USD883488S1 and USD883487S1, respectively. With the past receipt of corresponding design patents in China, ENDRA now has protection for the initial designs of its FLIP probe in all geographies where TAEUS will initially be marketed.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like CT or MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding commercializing the TAEUS device, establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory approval, and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology and the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

