

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending mostly higher over the past few sessions, stocks may move in opposite directions in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 131 points and the Nasdaq futures up by more than 110 points.



The Nasdaq is likely to benefit from continued strength among tech stocks, which helped to lead the rally seen on Wall Street on Monday.



Shares of Apple (AAPL) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading as the tech giant is expected to unveil new 5G-enabled iPhones at a virtual product launch later today.



Meanwhile, a decline by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may weigh on the Dow, with the healthcare giant slumping by 1 percent in pre-market trading.



J&J reported better than expected third quarter results but also paused a late-stage Covid-19 vaccine study due to an unexplained illness in a participant.



Nonetheless, a notable advance by shares of JPMorgan (JPM) may help limit the downside for the blue chip index after the financial giant reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Big-name companies like Citigroup (C) and BlackRock (BLK) also reported better than expected quarterly results, which may generate some optimism about the earnings season.



Shares of Disney (DIS) may also move to the upside after the entertainment giant announced a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses to focus on developing and producing original content for its streaming services.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of September, with the uptick in prices matching economist estimates.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by 0.4 percent in August.



Prices for used cars and trucks spiked by 6.7 percent, accounting for most of the monthly increase by the headline index.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still edged up by 0.2 percent in September following the 0.4 percent growth seen in August. The uptick in core prices also matched estimates.



Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen over the past few sessions. The continued advance once again lifted the major averages to their best closing levels in over a month.



The major averages gave back some ground in the latter part of the trading day but remained firmly positive. The Dow advanced 250.62 points or 0.9 percent to 28,837.52, the Nasdaq spiked 296.32 points or 2.6 percent to 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 jumped 57.09 points or 1.6 percent to 3,534.22.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.71 to $40.14 a barrel after tumbling $1.17 to $39.43 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $2.70 to $1,928.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.30 to $1,929.20 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.50 yen compared to the 105.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1791 compared to yesterday's $1.1813.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

