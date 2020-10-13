

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK take-home grocery sales increased notably with shoppers moving more of their eating and drinking back into the home amid rising Covid-19 infection rates, data from the market researcher Kantar showed Tuesday.



Take-home grocery sales rose 9.4 percent during the twelve weeks to October 4. However, in the shorter term, sales increased by 10.6 percent over the latest four weeks, an acceleration from September.



The researcher said take home sales increased in response to rising Covid-19 infection rates, greater restrictions on opening hours in the hospitality sector and the end of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.



However, there is only limited evidence of consumers stockpiling goods at a national level in the past month, Kantar noted.



