Analyst Firm Cites Netcracker's Leadership as Operators Move to 5G Monetization and Transition to the Cloud

Netcracker Technology announced today that analyst firm GlobalData has once again selected Netcracker as the only leader in its NFV MANO Competitive Landscape Assessment. Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM), part of the Digital OSS portfolio, leads the study, which looked at offerings from 16 industry vendors and focused on the core aspects of management and orchestration, including support for cloud-native network functions (CNFs), 5G network slicing and end-to-end service orchestration.

According to GlobalData, Netcracker excels in a number of key areas. Specifically, the report cited HOM's strong lifecycle management capabilities for both VNFs and VNF licenses; support for complex multi-VNF, hybrid physical/virtual network services; orchestration of CNFs; and advanced cloud-native, microservices-based architecture. In addition, Netcracker's strong partner ecosystem, which consists of onboarded third-party VNFs including IoT functions, was cited as a key strength. These capabilities will help operators in their drive to 5G and support for technologies such as Open vRAN and industry open APIs.

Netcracker HOM brings together advanced orchestration and modernized OSS functions to maximize automation and agility across hybrid edge, core and network domains. HOM enables service providers to progress rapidly towards high-value, dynamic 5G digital services by orchestrating new technologies, including Open vRAN, Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC) applications and 5G network slicing, across multiple public and private cloud platforms. With its strong multivendor focus and deployment expertise, Netcracker HOM enables service providers to position themselves for new 5G-enabled revenue-generating opportunities.

"The core NFV MANO functionality has largely matured, which puts the spotlight more on an analytics-driven approach to service and resource orchestration in order to support areas such as cloud, virtual and physical network functions," said Andy Hicks, author of the report and Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "Netcracker has again garnered a Leader ranking in our report thanks to a number of factors, including the ability to orchestrate multi-party VNFs, supporting complex hybrid network services, broad experience in operator production environments and ability to handle advanced capabilities such as network slicing and edge orchestration."

"To be named the only leader in the NFV MANO space once again is a great honor and one we take very seriously," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "We work incredibly hard not only on the features and functionalities of our solution but in making sure we are bringing a complete offering to our customers as they navigate the path to 5G and deliver and monetize new services. Hybrid Operations Management helps operators minimize risk and accelerate new revenue streams."

