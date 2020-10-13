Transaction Network Services (TNS) is launching TNS Oculus, a new online portal that provides financial markets customers visibility into their TNS services, including performance and utilization tracking.

The easy to learn, intuitive interface gives users real-time insight into their network performance, allowing customers to access their own data and add new users tailoring their required permissions. This portal also enables users to see the same performance data as TNS' Network Operating Centers around the world.

"Customers utilizing TNS' secure connectivity services need insight into performance and the ability to see the status of their connected devices as data flows through them," said Jeff Mezger, Director of Product Management for TNS' Financial Services business. "TNS Oculus enables these capabilities but also provides a complete inventory of all of the customer's TNS services and performance statistics through a single pane of glass."

Combined with managed services 24x7x365 monitoring support, TNS provides greater alert capabilities as TNS Oculus allows customers to set up alerts to notify them of errors and/or outages. Now customers have real-time insight to issues via a simple 'Hot-Spot' dashboard.

"This extra control can help our customers respond quickly to incidents and outages and project their future capacity needs with confidence," added Mezger.

TNS Oculus is available now for all TNS' financial services extranet customers giving them self-service network monitoring in real time as well as the support of TNS' expert financial services team.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS provides a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, which is TNS' infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes unsurpassed, ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS' solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

