Industries across the world have seen the sharpest declines in decades over the recent months. Since the COVID-19 outbreak economies, consumers, and markets have been gravely impacted. The personal care products market is suffering in these challenging times. Consumers have lesser disposable income, and this has led to a shift in buying behaviors. With an increased focus on essentials, other personal care product categories are witnessing a decline. How can personal care products market players address this challenge? Infiniti's trend analysis enables companies to forecast changing market dynamics and evaluate the potential impact on business operations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Infiniti's experts have helped personal care products manufacturers overcome various industry challenges and maintain business continuity through these trying times.

"While many personal care products are essential, several others are not, prompting consumers to make alternate choices. Such changes in consumer consumption can have a profound impact on companies operating in the personal care products market," says a retail CPG industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a personal care products manufacturer, was left behind among the market's rising competition due to their reactive approach to changing market dynamics. Increasing competition led to a notable decrease in the client's market share, and their strategies became obsolete. To address these challenges, the personal care products market client chose to partner with Infiniti Research. Our experts aimed to tackle other challenges, such as identifying recent innovations and evaluating trends in the market. During the twelve-week engagement, the client also wanted to understand their customers, analyze the gaps in their operations, and identify new marketing channels to optimize sales.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive approach that combined primary and secondary research to assist the personal care products market client. The approach included the following:

100+ telephonic discussions with experts and customers in the target market for the personal care products market, and a compilation of data from reliable secondary sources, such as industry news, public databases, and other research materials

An industry trend analysis to identify crucial and recent technologies, innovations, and ingredients, and to help the client assess the benefits and challenges of the latest trends and prepare accordingly

A risk assessment strategy was conducted to enable the client to identify potential market threats and develop strategies while accounting for or addressing the relevant risks.

The client was provided comprehensive insights on marketing strategies leveraged by competitors and industry leaders with the help of our competitive intelligence solution

The experts also conducted a market intelligence engagement to help the client identify the appropriate channel strategy and gain an in-depth understanding of changes in their target consumers' behavior

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's experts' guidance, the personal care products market client efficiently monitored recent market innovations and technologies, and other recent trends in the EMEA region. Additionally, with the data provided, the client successfully restructured its innovative pipeline, product launch plans, and pricing strategies. By identifying potential risks, the client developed appropriate strategies to address and mitigate risks early. The company also invested in a growing product category and various strategies to compete with industry leaders based on our experts' recommendations. The personal care products market client established themselves as one of the top brands in the EMEA region and recorded a 30% increase in their quarterly profits over the two following consecutive quarters. Lastly, the client witnessed a 17% increase in their per-unit sales within six months and strengthened their market share in the EMEA region, consequently.

