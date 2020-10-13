The global semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market 2020-2024

Semiconductor ICs are increasingly being used in devices across industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and consumer electronics. Over the years, the sales of automobiles have increased across the world. In addition, automakers are focusing on integrating innovative technologies in their vehicles, which has increased the use of semiconductor ICs. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global semiconductor market during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global information technology market is the parent market of the semiconductor market. Within its scope, the information technology market covers vendors offering software, IT services, communications equipment, technology hardware, storage, and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, and semiconductor and semiconductor equipment. Our report on the semiconductor market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.

Technavio's research report on the semiconductor market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall information technology market.

Semiconductor Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global semiconductor market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the semiconductor market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Discrete semiconductor Diodes market Varactor tuning diodes market Transistors markets Small signal transistors market Switching transistors market Power transistors market Rectifiers market Thyristors market

ICs Analog IC Analog SLICs market Amplifiers market Interface market Voltage regulators market Data converters market Comparators market Analog ASSPs market Automotive ASSPs market Consumer product ASSPs market Computer ASSPs market Communication ASSPs market Industrial ASSPs market

Microcomponents Microprocessors market x86 microprocessor market MIPS processor market PowerPC microprocessors market Microcontrollers market Automotive MCUs market Consumer products MCUs market Computer MCUs market Wireless communication MCUs market Wired communication MCUs market Digital signal processors market Cellular basebands market Base station DSPs market VoIP processor market Automotive DSPs market

Memory DRAM market SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) market DDR (Double Data Rate) market DDR2 market DDR3 market DDR4 market QDR (Quad Data Rate) market RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) market NAND flash memory market SLC market TLC market MLC market Legacy memory market SRAM market NOR flash memory market

Logic IC Special purpose logic market PC core logic market

GPUs market

HDD SoCs market

WLAN market

Ethernet controllers

Audio/video decoders market

Video backend ICs market

Display driver market

LCD driver market

Plasma display driver market

Source driver market

Gate driver market

General purpose logic market

Simple gates market

Flip-flop circuits market

Switches market

Registers market

ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) market

Gate arrays market

Cell-based ICs market

FPGAs/Programmable logic devices market

Field programmable gate array (FGPA) market

Programmable array logic (PAL) market

Complex programmable logic devices (CPLD) market

Sensors

Temperature sensors market

Pressure sensors market

Acceleration and yaw rate sensors market

Magnetic field sensors market

LEDs market

Solenoids market

Optoelectronics

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

Optical couplers

Laser diodes

Others

Application

Consumer electronics

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the semiconductor market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the information technology market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

