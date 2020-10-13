Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.10.2020
PR Newswire
13.10.2020 | 16:03
Global Silicon Wafer Shipments on Track for 2020 Recovery and 2022 Record High, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, California, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global silicon wafer shipments are set to increase 2.4% year-over-year in 2020, with growth continuing in 2021 and shipments reaching a record high in 2022, SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry.

SEMI connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

"Silicon wafer shipments are recovering this year despite pressure from geopolitical tensions, the shifting global semiconductor supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI. "With the pandemic accelerating digitization to transform businesses and their delivery of services worldwide, we expect continued growth over the next two years."

2020 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)


Actual

Forecast


2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

MSI

12,541

11,677

11,957

12,554

13,220

13,761

Annual Growth

8.0%

-6.9%

2.4%

5.0%

5.3%

4.1%


*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices - Excludes Non-Polished Wafers
*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), September 2020

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin round disks are produced in various diameters (from one inch to 12 inches) and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices or chips are fabricated.

All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to the end-users but not non-polished or reclaimed wafers.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

