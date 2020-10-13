BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV decreased by 1.8% during the month of September (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Global equity markets lost ground in September, amid rising infection rates across much of Western Europe and renewed concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery (for reference the MSCI AC World Index fell by 3.4%). Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve disappointed expectations with respect to further stimulus to spur inflation and support the economy on a short-term basis, potentially driving the tick up in real interest rates.



The mining sector pulled back in September following a strong run in August. Most mined commodities were down over the month, with US Dollar strength acting as a headwind. For reference, copper, gold and iron ore (62% fe.) prices fell 0.4%, 3.5% and 4.4% respectively, albeit remaining at elevated prices, all still well above where they started the year. Market sentiment appeared to be negatively impacted by mounting fears around a second wave of COVID-19. Economic activity data continued to be encouraging, with China's manufacturing PMI coming in at 51.5, up from 51.0 in August. China also announced an aim to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 during the month in a move seen as hugely significant in the fight against climate change.



Within the conventional energy sector, OPEC oil production rose, as Libyan oil output hit 300,000bpd, following the partial lifting of a blockade on the country's energy facilities. However, despite this increase in supply, OPEC continues to put pressure on those countries not complying with the agreed cuts. Against this backdrop of increased oil supply and sluggish demand, oil prices came under pressure, with Brent and WTI falling by 10.9% and 6.0% respectively, ending the month at $40/bbl.



Within the energy transition space, at the State of the Union Address, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to increase emission reduction targets to -55% by 2030 (from current target of -40% vs 1990 levels). Funding of the €750bn NextGenerationEU budget will also see 30% raised via green bonds and 37% of the funding will be invested in European Green Deal objectives. This was viewed as positive for the sustainable energy sector. Within transportation CO2 emissions are targeted to be 50% below 2021 levels (the current plan is at 62g/km and this new proposal would reduce emissions to 43g/km). This forms part of the EU's target to be zero-emissions by 2050. Finally, China announced it will aim to hit peak emissions before 2030 and for carbon neutrality by 2060, which was viewed as positive for clean energy technologies given the high level of investment required to meet these ambitions.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



13 October 2020