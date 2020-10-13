Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Clinical Microbiology Market by Application (Food, Pharma, Manufacturing, Chemical, Environment), Disease (Respiratory, Std, Uti), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Microbiology Market"

177 - Tables

37 - Figures

228 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219135367

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics (such as COVID-19), technological advancements, and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports the industry.

The clinical microbiology market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other prominent players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for clinical microbiology from key end-users has declined a bit amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have a short-term decline in the growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal development as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Demand for conventional laboratories result in the segment occupying the high share of the clinical microbiology market

The product segment owns a good market share in the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of conventional laboratory instruments among researchers and academia (coupled with growing industry-academia collaborations for genomic research), technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and proteomics (such as the integration of microfluidics with PCR and nanotechnology with qPCR techniques), and the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories.

Reagent estimated to be the growing market

The clinical microbiology reagents market is expected to witness sustained demand during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases across major markets (resulting in a growing number of clinical diagnostic procedures), the increasing trend of reagent rental agreements along with instrument sales, and a growing number of life science researches in the field of specific reagents for targeted infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, especially across emerging countries. However, growing laboratory automation has reduced overall reagent consumption in recent years, which is expected to affect the sales of reagents overall.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219135367



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing clinical microbiology market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase awareness related to genome-based infectious disease diagnosis; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced clinical microbiology products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the rising incidence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the APAC market.

Prominent players in clinical microbiology market include bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=219135367

Browse Related Reports:





Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-116764589.html

In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents), Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology) - Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microbiology-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/microbiology-testing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg