Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced the details of its third annual user conference, including the addition of two celebrity keynotes. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Motivational Speaker and Founder, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, will headline Wrike Collaborate North America and Asia. Eniola Aluko, British-Nigerian Football Executive, Commentator, and Former Professional Player, who is the Director of Women's Football at Aston Villa, will headline Wrike Collaborate Europe.

"It's an honor to have such determined, inspirational female leaders headline our conference this year," said Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. "Wrike Collaborate is one of the industry's definitive and largest work management conferences, drawing more than 4,500 passionate attendees, and participation from Joyner-Kersee and Aluko only underscore the value of the content we promise attendees. Join us on October 20 and 21, and find out how they've harnessed the power to work as one along their journey to success."

Jackie Joyner-Kersee's athletic accomplishments are world renowned and are literally second to none. By the conclusion of her career in the heptathlon and long jump events she had amassed six Olympic medals and four World Champion titles. Less well known, however, are Jackie's tireless efforts and remarkable accomplishments off the field as a philanthropist and an advocate for children's education, health issues, racial equality, social reform, and women's rights.

At Wrike Collaborate 2020, Joyner-Kersee will discuss her journey to become an Olympic champion and Founder of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center. Attendees will learn how to work as one from a professional athlete's perspective. While track and field may seem like an individual sport, Joyner-Kersee had a team behind her. From that experience, she has learned the power of teamwork and collaboration and is applying that knowledge to the work with her Foundation.

Eniola Aluko is one of the leading figures in women's football. During an impressive career on the pitch, she was a striker noted for her pace and finishing. Also a regular in the media, she now serves as Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director. She's a double-FA Women's Cup winner, three-time Premier/Super League champion, and league top scorer with Chelsea. She helped Juventus take the Series A title in her first season with the club and went on to win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. Aluko is also a qualified lawyer, specializing in entertainment law.

During Aluko's keynote, attendees will gain insight into her experience balancing multiple professions and working in high-pressure team environments. Aluko will share her thoughts on the importance of team dynamics. Football taught her to identify, value, and leverage the unique motivations and strengths of each team member. By understanding those, teams will feel more connected and empowered to work as one.

In addition to two celebrity keynotes, Wrike Collaborate 2020 attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, learn how to conquer common workplace challenges, and optimize productivity, transparency, and collaboration. Through customer panels, ask-the-experts sessions, roundtable discussions, and on-demand breakouts, industry leaders will share how they've helped their teams achieve hypergrowth goals through real-world strategies. Attendees can also explore interactive, virtual booths to gain more information on Wrike and its sponsors, visit the Social Lounge to engage with other Wrike users, and enter to win prizes by participating in fun activities.

"Attendees beware, this conference is not for the faint of heart," said Michael Michalak, Senior Business Process Analyst, Thomson Reuters. "Each time I have attended Collaborate I had a moment where I wanted to fly home that minute. It was after hearing from a like-minded user about a technique or idea that was going to change the face of my organization, and I couldn't wait to get started. At a minimum, the insight you gain from the speakers will revolutionize your Wrike experience. More than likely, though, you will find something amazing that will change how your business functions at every level."

Wrike Collaborate 2020 takes place October 20-21 in North America and October 21-22 in Europe and Asia. This year's conference theme "Work As One" will give attendees highly relevant insights into tearing down walls within their organizations and leveraging Wrike to build unified and truly agile enterprises.

For more information on Wrike Collaborate 2020 and to register for free, visit: https://collaborate.wrike.com/2020/.

