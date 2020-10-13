DJ Sberbank makes changes to Executive Board

Sberbank makes changes to Executive Board October 13, 2020, Moscow The Supervisory Board of Sberbank has decided to make changes to the Executive Board to improve the management model and implement strategic plans of Sber Group until 2023. The Executive Board will include the following members after obtaining the necessary approval from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation: - Kirill Tsaryov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of the Retail Business Unit - Sergey Maltsev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of Sales Network Unit - Natalya Alymova, member of the Executive Board, Head of Wealth Management Unit - Alexandra Buriko, member of the Executive Board, Head of Finances Unite. Svetlana Kirsanova, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of Retail Business, who decided to pursue other career opportunities outside Sber Group, and Oleg Ganeev, who is moving to the position of Senior Vice President responsible for large distressed assets, are leaving the Executive Board. Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: "Each Sber leader, who will become a member of the Executive Board, has shown themselves to be a productive manager. I am sure that the expertise and professional experience of colleagues will be critically important to solve tasks of our new strategy." # # # Press office Tel.: +7 495 957-5721 media@sberbank.ru PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. On September 24, 2020, Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru.

