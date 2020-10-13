The global fog computing market size is poised to grow by USD 28.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 55% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This industry research report identifies the exponential increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) due to the rise in communication between verticals as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. With the increase in the number of smart connected devices, organizations will find it difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain data, which will increase the demand for M2M and machine-to-human communications that will aid in efficiently monitoring and managing physical assets. With IoT networks increasingly using fog computing to manage the high volume of data, this increased adoption of IoT will consequently aid in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Report Highlights:

North America was the largest fog computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The significant increase in government expenditures for the development of cities will significantly drive fog computing market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global fog computing market is fragmented. Arm Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nebbiolo Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this fog computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global fog computing market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of Virtualized and Software-centric Solutions will be a Key Market Trend

With fog computing playing a significant role in establishing a robust networking infrastructure, the coming years will witness an increase in the adoption of virtualized and software-centric solutions such as software-defined network (SDN), since they will have a major impact in constructing the networking system on fog computing platforms.

Fog Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fog computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fog computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fog computing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fog computing market vendors

