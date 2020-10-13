A trading update from Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH) confirms very strong Q320 trading performance as activity bounced back after the lockdowns. All segments outperformed, beating management expectations and leading to an increase for FY20 PBT guidance to c £15m from break-even previously. Uncertainty remains about prospects for Q420 and FY21 as potential headwinds loom. A sustained recovery may be some way off, as reflected in the undemanding FY21e P/E rating of 8.6x.

