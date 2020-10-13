Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|5/10/2020
|FR0010259150
695
86.4140
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|5/10/2020
|FR0010259150
189
86.3259
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|5/10/2020
|FR0010259150
92
86.9
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|5/10/2020
|FR0010259150
99
86.6500
BATE
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/10/2020
|FR0010259150
8,401
86.8097
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/10/2020
|FR0010259150
7,304
84.4153
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/10/2020
|FR0010259150
2,500
84.42
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/10/2020
|FR0010259150
500
83.84
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/10/2020
|FR0010259150
500
83.90
BATE
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|8/10/2020
|FR0010259150
0
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|9/10/2020
|FR0010259150
5,152
84.0830
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|9/10/2020
|FR0010259150
2,000
84.1040
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|9/10/2020
|FR0010259150
1,000
84.0662
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|9/10/2020
|FR0010259150
1,000
84.0864
BATE
|Total
29,432
85.0530
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005147/en/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com