Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 695 86.4140 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 189 86.3259 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 92 86.9 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 99 86.6500 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/10/2020 FR0010259150 8,401 86.8097 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 7,304 84.4153 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,500 84.42 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 500 83.84 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 500 83.90 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 8/10/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 5,152 84.0830 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,000 84.1040 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,000 84.0662 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,000 84.0864 BATE Total 29,432 85.0530

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

