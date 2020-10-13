The global LED market size is poised to grow by USD 25.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global LED market is the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The manufacturing cost of LEDs has declined since 2012 and will continue to decrease during the forecast period primarily because of the declining ASP of chips and components used in the manufacturing process. The decrease in the installation costs drives the installation of the LED lamps and fixtures across all application segments. Megacities concentrate on investing in infrastructure development to meet the needs of the growing population. Governments of these countries are planning to install energy-efficient lighting sources to reduce electricity consumption. This will lead to the growth of the LED market.

Report Highlights:

The major LED market growth came from general lighting segment. The general lighting segment is witnessing unprecedented demand for LEDs, largely due to the favorable government regulatory framework across the globe for LED lighting.

APAC was the largest LED market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing construction market, increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, and the presence of a large number of LED chip and packaging factories will significantly influence LED market growth in this region.

The global led market is highly fragmented. Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LG INNOTEK, Lumileds Holding BV, NICHIA Corp., OSRAM GmbH, and Signify Holding. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this led market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global LED market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Number of Households and Increasing Urbanization will be a Key Market Trend

The growing number of households and increasing urbanization is one of the significant LED market trends. The increase in urbanization is driving the installation of new lamps and LED luminaires, which in turn, will lead to a rise in unit shipments and revenue from LED products. Also, rapid urbanization is driving governments of various countries to invest in large-scale urban infrastructure projects. Such factors will drive LED market growth during the forecast period.

LED Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist led market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the led market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the led market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of led market vendors

