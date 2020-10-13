Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Announces Option to Purchase Big Foot Field: 10/13/2020

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is happy to announce it has secured a six (6) month option to purchase the 6,800-acre Big Foot Field in Frio and Atascosa County Texas from DESMDX. The Big Foot Field, formerly discovered and developed by Shell Oil, has produced 30 million barrels of over 200 million barrels of oil in place. The Big Foot Field currently produces approximately 100 barrels of oil a day and has many recompletion and new drilling opportunities available. During the option period, Maverick will conduct extensive due diligence involving engineering and geological evaluations.

"Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. is currently an operator of the Big Foot Field, and with our extensive experience in horizontal and ultra short radius drilling, this project represents a tremendous opportunity for Maverick," CEO James McCabe said.

