The greenhouse horticulture market size is poised to grow by USD 8.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Plants need CO2 to produce glucose during the process of photosynthesis. Greenhouses require additional CO2 to be given to the plants for increasing the yield, even with proper ventilation. CO2 can be extracted from the air using different techniques. Earlier techniques for achieving optimum levels of CO2 included capturing CO2 using biomass or geological engineering. A recent technique called direct air capture captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere. The companies are coming up with advanced technology to extract CO2. Therefore, improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses will influence the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major greenhouse horticulture market growth came from the plastic segment. Plastic greenhouses are generally made from polycarbonate, acrylic, polyethylene, or fiberglass. Polycarbonates and acrylics are plastic materials having high impact strength and protect crops from snow as well as hail without breaking. Polyethylene transmits lesser light than glass and is resistant to the impact of hail. Moreover, the adoption of plastic greenhouses is increasing due to lower initial investment costs compared with glass greenhouses. Another advantage of plastic coverings for greenhouses is that they can be modified according to requirements such as light transmission, impact strength, and dust or water resistance.

Europe had the largest greenhouse horticulture market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. A well-established research ecosystem and the presence of many vendors will significantly influence greenhouse horticulture market growth in this region.

The greenhouse horticulture market is fragmented. Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this greenhouse horticulture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the greenhouse horticulture market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Evolution of LEDs in Horticultural Lighting Solutions will be a Key Market Trend

The development of plants inside a greenhouse, especially during rainy, autumn, and winter seasons, is an agricultural fail-safe and an emerging back garden hobby. Horticultural lighting solutions aim to induce photosynthesis in plants with the application of photoperiodic and supplemental lighting. The evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions has led to a positive impact on the market. When compared to other lighting sources, LEDs are safer to operate, generates less heat, last longer and can be integrated into control systems. Moreover, factors like cost and lifespan, LEDs are more reliable than others. Additionally, these lights can now be integrated with IoT, where it can collect data and predict the weight of the products using machine learning algorithms. Owing to such advanced features, the usage of these LEDs is one of the critical greenhouse horticulture market trends.

