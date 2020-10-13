The higher education market size is poised to grow by USD 37.82 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

The growth of internationalization in the education sector is one of the key factors driving the higher education market growth. The rising need to attract the best students and staff, improve the quality of education, and generate revenue is leading several higher education institutions to internationalize education. This emerging concept has also led to the advent of new higher education partnerships, including teaching partnerships and the provision of degrees off-shore. Such rising internationalization in the education sector will further fuel the global higher education market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major higher education market growth came from the hardware segment. The adoption of educational PCs such as desktops and laptops is increasing owing to the high percentage of the student population in the higher education sector and the growing technology-enabled classrooms. This factor is contributing to the higher education market share growth.

North America was the largest higher education market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising investments in modern technologies by higher educational institutions, endorsement of the use of adaptive learning in colleges, and new contracts and agreements among vendors will significantly influence higher education market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The higher education market is fragmented. Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this higher education market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the higher education market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growth of Internationalization in the Education Sector will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of transitional education (TNE) is one of the key higher education market trends. TNE programs are increasingly being conducted across different countries, including the UK, Australia, France, Italy, and Germany. The programs are being conducted using different modes, including twinning programs, distance education, franchising arrangements, articulation programs, and branch campuses. TNE is helpful for employers and governments to deploy effective human resource development strategies with a geographically dispersed workforce. The emergence of modern educational programs is likely to contribute significantly to market growth in the forthcoming years.

Higher Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

