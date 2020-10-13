Grasshopper Energy Organizing Food Drive to Support Novar's Local Community

In its continued commitment to deliver support for local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grasshopper Energy is organizing a food drive in Novar to honour the late Lional Vaughn Hope.

NOVAR, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Grasshopper Energy, is pleased to announce that it is organizing a local food drive on October 16, 2020. The food drive will take place at Hope's "More Than A Grocery Store" Clover Farm in Novar, and donations will be made to the Huntsville Salvation Army Food Bank. Located in the heart of the city, Hope's Clover Farm is a popular spot for community members to shop local.

The event is being held to honour the passing of Lional Vaughn Hope, who contributed significantly to the community and a Grasshopper Energy solar panel project in the Huntsville region. To express its unwavering appreciation, the sustainable energy developer is also making a cash donation of $2,500 to the local food bank in the names of Lional Vaughn Hope and his wife, Marcia Hope.

"We are proud to be able to give back to a community that has done so much for us," said Grace Russell, Project Development Director at Grasshopper Energy, "The Hope family is a prime example of what it takes to cultivate positive change."

The public is encouraged to contribute to the drive-by event by dropping off non-perishable food items to Hope's Clover Farm.

For more information on Hope's "More Than A Grocery Store" Clover Farm, visit the official website here.

Event Information:

Date: October 16th, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Location: Hope's "More Than A Grocery Store" Clover Farm

Address: 18 Peter St, Novar, ON P0A 1R0

About Grasshopper Energy

Grasshopper Energy is a global developer and asset owner headquartered in Canada. Founded in 2007 by Azeem M. Qureshi, it currently owns $1.8 billion of assets and has a development pipeline of $6.5 billion in various countries around the world. Grasshopper has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards, including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year, and Solar Developer of the Year.

For more information on Grasshopper Energy, visit www.grasshopperenergy.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

