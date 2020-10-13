Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2020 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2020 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.
Cash Distributions:
Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.
Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 23
October 30
$0.12515
November 20
November 30
$0.12515
December 23
December 31
$0.12515
Total for the Quarter:
$0.37545
Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.
Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:
Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date
Amount
October
November 5
$0.0875
November
December 4
$0.0875
December
January 5
$0.0875
Total for the Quarter:
$0.2625
Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODM." The Company has paid 53 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 23
October 30
$0.1458333
November 20
November 30
$0.1458333
December 23
December 31
$0.1458333
Total for the Quarter:
$0.4374999
Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 23
October 30
$0.138021
November 20
November 30
$0.138021
December 23
December 31
$0.138021
Total for the Quarter:
$0.414063
Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 5 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.
Table 5: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 27
November 5
$0.125
November 25
December 4
$0.125
December 24
January 5
$0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$0.375
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.
Earnings Announcement:
The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 and enter conference number 13711039 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13711039.
The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.
If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
