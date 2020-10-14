Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884304 ISIN: US0758961009 Ticker-Symbol: BBY 
Tradegate
13.10.20
21:39 Uhr
19,162 Euro
+0,914
+5,01 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,73020,05013.10.
18,56419,13613.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC19,162+5,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.