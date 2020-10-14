The pasta market size is poised to grow by USD 12.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The increasing number of product launches is one of the key factors expected to drive pasta market growth. Various regional and international players are increasingly supporting the growth of the pasta market by launching their products in emerging as well as potential locations. Because of the growing health-conscious consumer segments across the advanced as well as emerging economies, the demand for organic pasta is likely to surge in the forthcoming years. The demand for varieties of pasta from different target customer segments will have a positive influence on market growth.
Report Highlights:
- The major pasta market growth came from the dried pasta segment. Dried pasta has gained popularity across the world and is the most widely-consumed pasta. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the other segments. Growing demand for fresh and instant pasta is expected to contribute to the growth of the other pasta segments during the forecast period.
- APAC is one of the largest pasta markets, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the key markets for pasta in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The global pasta market is fragmented. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Società per Azioni, Dakota Growers Pasta Co. Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this pasta market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the pasta market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Prominence of Health and Wellness Pasta will be a Key Market Trend
The growing prominence of health and wellness pasta is gaining traction in the market. This type of pasta includes high-fiber, reduced carbohydrate, and gluten-free pasta. The subsequently increasing demand for nutritious products has fueled the need for health and wellness pasta products. With the growing health awareness and consciousness, consumers are willing to pay higher prices for health and wellness pasta varieties. As a result of such factors, the market will grow during the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Pasta Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pasta market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pasta market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pasta market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta market vendors
